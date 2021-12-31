Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Forsta Ap-fonden Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, American Electric Power Co Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, American Electric Power Co Inc, Airbnb Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, , Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2021Q4, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 570 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FORSTA AP-FONDEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,835,300 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,697,500 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,900 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 195,300 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 71,000 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 114,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 570,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 250,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 279,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in VMware Inc by 196.85%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 74.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 144,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 101.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $120.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Reduced: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 81.76%. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 37.22%. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $229.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 91.08%. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: FMC Corp (FMC)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 96.36%. The sale prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 53.4%. The sale prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 32,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Forsta Ap-fonden reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 52.8%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $331.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Forsta Ap-fonden still held 10,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.



