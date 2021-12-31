Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Greenvale Capital LLP Buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Udemy Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

Investment company Greenvale Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Udemy Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells TPI Composites Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, PVH Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenvale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Greenvale Capital LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenvale Capital LLP
  1. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 2,352,409 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.99%
  2. 2U Inc (TWOU) - 4,890,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
  3. Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 3,250,000 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  4. Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 5,176,900 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Udemy Inc (UDMY)

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Udemy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenvale Capital LLP.

