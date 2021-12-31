Greenvale Capital LLP Buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Udemy Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

New Purchases: SAIL, UDMY, UAL,

SAIL, UDMY, UAL, Added Positions: TWOU, NRDY, MSP,

TWOU, NRDY, MSP, Reduced Positions: ENPH, TENB, PANW, CARS,

ENPH, TENB, PANW, CARS, Sold Out: TPIC, FCN, PVH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Udemy Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells TPI Composites Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, PVH Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenvale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Greenvale Capital LLP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenvale Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenvale+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 2,352,409 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.99% 2U Inc (TWOU) - 4,890,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 3,250,000 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Cars.com Inc (CARS) - 5,176,900 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in Udemy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $137.88 and $155.03, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Greenvale Capital LLP sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37.