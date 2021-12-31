Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Morgan Stanley, Newmont Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, NEM, BTU, NVDA, DLB, AON, JD, CHTR, ADP,
- Added Positions: MS, MSFT, JNJ, V, GOOGL, GM, FCX, AMZN, TSM, SPGI, UNH, MCO, VRSN, EMN, GNRC, ADSK, BKNG, AAPL, LRCX, MDLZ, AVGO, EL, CHE, FB, EA, MA, GOLD, TMO, TEL, STT, J, CCEP, MCK, TT, LEA, ACN, TJX, CPRI, NOMD, XRAY, LNC, XOM, IQV, TRU, SNX, SIVB, PXD, NKE, NTAP, NDAQ, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, LYB, KEYS, CNXC, REZI, ALLY, WM, C, NVR, KLAC, AMAT, ESNT, HD, PG, DHI, HDB, INTU, NEE, ANET, FDS, BDX, FNF, ICLR, CHKP, SCHW, NTES, FOXA, BABA, DG, MDT, NXPI, HES, ALLE, AZO, GLPI, STZ, FAF, EBAY, ANTM, RTX, TRMB, SNPS, MMC, KGC, ICE,
- Sold Out: PANW, MRK, ACGL, NOC, LMT, SIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 91 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,293 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.48%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 208,775 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 348.48%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 29,229 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,699 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.81%
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 29,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 168,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 417,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $284.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 348.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 208,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 67,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 125.29%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 37,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2682.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 172.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 100,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.
