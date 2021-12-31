Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Autodesk Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: BIG, PFE, TXN, PANW, AON, CI, NFLX, RGLD, TECK, GOOG, SQM, HHR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Merck Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Concentrix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninety One UK Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Ninety One UK Ltd owns 208 stocks with a total value of $42.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,816,690 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Visa Inc (V) - 7,443,293 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 467,836 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 3,080,811 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,738,278 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,131,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 292,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $511.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 96,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 463,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $228.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,630,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 123.59%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,812,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 186.56%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,304,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 728.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,686,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,904,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 101.52%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $269.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 491,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Ninety One UK Ltd sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.