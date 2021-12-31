Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC

- New Purchases: LMT, VUSB, ACN, LLY, IFF,
- Added Positions: PXD, WBA, DISCA, CCJ, UPS, SLB, INTC, MDT, VZ, NEM, AEM, KL, NOK, DOW, TRV, SRDX, JWN, INGR, KO, DISCK, GOLD, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FHI, TGT, GOOG, EMR, UNH, C, FLS, BAC, BK, CTVA, OSUR, AIG, DFAT, REGN, KIM, ABB, MRK, LOW, MDLZ, USB, UL, GIS, CLF, BMY, TPL,
- Sold Out: TECH, FPH,
- Target Corp (TGT) - 38,977 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,993 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,968 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 40,446 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 62,247 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $396.574500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.659100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $236.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $230.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16.Sold Out: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)
Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.72.
