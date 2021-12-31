Ninety One North America, Inc. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Visa Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells Mastercard Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc

New Purchases: CNYA, SBUX, KSA, HHR, ROK,

CNYA, SBUX, KSA, HHR, ROK, Added Positions: ADP, V, INDA, MSFT, MCO, ADSK, INTU, PM, VRSN, BKNG, JNJ, SPGI, EL, BDX, EA, FDS, ICLR, UNH, SCHW, INFY, CHKP, TEL, NTES, FOXA, VALE, DLB, HDB, GOOGL, YUMC, TX, ADBE, TSM, NEE, EMN, DSGX, J, WM, QGEN, SYK, ALGN, BABA, ALC, TW, TT, ZTS, ATVI, A, ANSS, C, BUR, APTV, NKE, MSCI, MNST, ITRI, XRAY, TRU, ASML, NXPI, BYND, ORLY, CCEP, GM, STT, ACN,

MA, CNXC, KEYS, AVGO, SNPS, STE, AAPL, NVDA, FB, GNRC, MDLZ, PXD, MMC, MDT, ICE, NTAP, NOMD, PYPL, ALLE, RTX, IQV, FCX, SIVB, EBAY, TMO, AZO, LEA, REZI, TRMB, LYB, KGC, HES, GLPI, FAF, STZ, GOLD, ANTM, Sold Out: SIX, TXRH, AMED, TCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Visa Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Autodesk Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells Mastercard Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Amedisys Inc, Concentrix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninety One North America, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ninety One North America, Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 616,295 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25% Visa Inc (V) - 870,856 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.83% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 399,870 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.77% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 223,276 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.23% VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 479,839 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.94%

Ninety One North America, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $44.61, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.007600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 130,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $269.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 573.58%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 199,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 870,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 1017.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 677,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $332.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 399,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $228.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 277,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $536.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 223,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ninety One North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Ninety One North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

Ninety One North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.

Ninety One North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.