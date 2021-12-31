Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd Buys JD.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Baidu Inc, United States Brent Crude Oil Fund, United States Oil Fund

New Purchases: JD, NTES, BILI, CVS, AZO, VNQ, WM, FDS, PNC, GXO, VSCO, CF, JNPR, LPX, EXC, QQQM, DDS, AMBA, U, COKE, TRNS, TRNO, BMY, BJ, MUR, RRC, HPP, OMC, TNDM, PAG, SRC, VRTV, SLAB, RSG, RRX, RCL, CSL, ZI, AOS, AR, BDN, CALX, CHK, XPOF, CLFD, CR, MCB, ECL, ENPH, FN, INGR, LAND, ABNB, WOLF, UNVR, VSAT, LFUS, UMBF, SMG, RPD, PLUG, PLNT, ORMP, HAIN, FFIV, CIEN, ADM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, NIO Inc, sells Baidu Inc, United States Brent Crude Oil Fund, United States Oil Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd owns 771 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,489 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,315 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,720 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 125,907 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,977 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 157,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 64,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 77,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1956.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 50534.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 100,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 95994.12%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 65,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 448,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 284.20%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $536.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 655168.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 144,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $628.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.