Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund In

- New Purchases: SDHY, JQC, PTA, BCAT, AIG, DD, PCF, XEL, NIE, DLY, EPAM, CNC, DTF, TWST, TPZ, AVNT, GDO, HALO, INMD, SMM, FDEU, BNL, FANUY, VWDRY, W, UBER, ABNB, HYI, APTV, PRLB, AEE, KLAC, CERN, CDMO, D, EVTC, TLOG, NEP, FMX, FLEX, GDS, PAGS, MREO, ABMD, DE, SNP, BRK.B, OM, BSAC, AON, SYY, PSA, PAG, WMT, STRA, TRV, DGX, FLC, FEN, PWR, NML, PFG, PDCO, ORI, NPK, DGJI, MRK, SPGI, MDU,
- Added Positions: WIW, OPP, BGB, DBL, IVH, RIV, USA, MGF, PPT, KTF, FINS, NVDA, TMO, EMO, BAX, WIA, NEA, GHY, NTG, COP, MYC, TYG, TSI, AL, DSL, CVS, TJX, MIN, JPC, NAD, CEM, CTR, MDT, JLS, HIE, JPT, WEA, CPZ, VPV, BKT, GOOGL, SIEGY, VBF, DOCU, RCS, PIM, EHI, JSD, DYFN, AMZN, DAR, EAD, BGH, AES, NQP, NCZ, JGH, AMT, TFC, MRVL, TECH, BRW, NXJ, TEL, ISD, ARDC, HASI, CB, ADBE, LNT, ETN, WWW, HIO, JHS, JPS, EGF, HCA, JPI, ASML, SRPT, AZZ, A, DXCM, EFX, RE, JPM, JNJ, NFLX, ORCL, CRM, INT, IGI, KIO, RNG, GLOB, STOR, PYPL, IHIT, IHTA, VCIF, DT, NCNO, MASS, AGCO, CCMP, EXAS, EHC, J, MKSI, MS, LIN, RIO, RHHBY, STAA, VLT, LEO, JMM, VTN, PHT, NRK, JFR, FMY, ADUS, FSD, NOW, NID, NSTG, CHGG, SE, AZEK, AFG, ATRC, BDC, BKH, BCO, STZ, EME, HELE, ICUI, IIVI, ONB, PCH, PFS, PEG, SMG, SWKS, SF, THC, THO, HEES, IQI, MYI, KYN, DSM, EVR, HTGC, KBR, TFII, KMF, BAH, APAM, DOC, BOOT, EPRT, JHAA,
- Reduced Positions: CLM, BST, GIM, THW, EVV, RTX, ZBH, ASG, MET, TRP, FTF, DG, V, ABT, EVG, ACP, BLK, MCR, ECL, GS, VMM, FB, ATVI, AMAT, HON, MDLZ, ETR, CSL, PG, BFZ, AVGO, SAIC, TREX, AAPL, BHP, HD, ROK, CIK, ACN, APD, EEFT, UNP, UNH, BGX, HUBS, AMP, TT, MSFT, PEP, PRG, IIM, HYB, HNW, TEAM, ALGN, AZN, CAG, KNX, MCD, NVS, O, DHF, BNY, BHK, DEX, MYRG, ABBV, ANET, KEYS, EL, NEE, FCN, FDX, GRMN, NKE, OLN, ASGN, QCOM, VKI, MHD, DHY, MUE, INSI, MQY, VMO, AFB, NVG, BLE, JRO, BTA, ADDYY, G, SAFRY, AFT, ZWS, PAYC, YETI, OTIS, MMM, ANAT, COST, FCX, IFF, JOUT, NICE, NYCB, PIPR, RELX, SXT, DGICA, MIY, VGM, KSM, FMN, HCI, FEI, AIF, SPNT, FPL, GER, TWLO, NRGX, AMCR,
- Sold Out: VTA, CRF, GLQ, VZ, BMY, GLV, RQI, ISRG, TDOC, FIV, HTY, NBB, PINS, GGT, FAX, DSU, FTS, TPIC, LMAT, BGIO, HYT, GPM, FMO, FAM, GLU, NCV, MMU, MANT, HRC, GILD, FIS,
For the details of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+investment+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 711,223 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,226 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 6,381,884 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.79%
- Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 6,166,501 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,886,632 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,466,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,538,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC (PTA)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 891,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 658,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 115,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.89, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.320800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,381,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I by 2415.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.421800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,257,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund by 186.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,912,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.530200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,756,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 92.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,756,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)
Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc by 2051.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 696,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.33.Sold Out: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $14.63.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $11.13.
