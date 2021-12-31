Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund In

New Purchases: SDHY, JQC, PTA, BCAT, AIG, DD, PCF, XEL, NIE, DLY, EPAM, CNC, DTF, TWST, TPZ, AVNT, GDO, HALO, INMD, SMM, FDEU, BNL, FANUY, VWDRY, W, UBER, ABNB, HYI, APTV, PRLB, AEE, KLAC, CERN, CDMO, D, EVTC, TLOG, NEP, FMX, FLEX, GDS, PAGS, MREO, ABMD, DE, SNP, BRK.B, OM, BSAC, AON, SYY, PSA, PAG, WMT, STRA, TRV, DGX, FLC, FEN, PWR, NML, PFG, PDCO, ORI, NPK, DGJI, MRK, SPGI, MDU,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I, sells Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Investment Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 510 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 711,223 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 371,226 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 6,381,884 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.79% Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 6,166,501 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,886,632 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,466,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,538,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 891,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 658,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 115,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.89, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.320800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,381,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I by 2415.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.421800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,257,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund by 186.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,912,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.530200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,756,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 92.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,756,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc by 2051.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 696,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.33.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $11.13.