Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. Buys Asana Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Li Auto Inc

- New Purchases: GRAB,
- Added Positions: ASAN, SE, SHOP, NTLA, TSLA, TDOC, ALB, RBLX, LAC, EDIT,
- Reduced Positions: COUP, COIN, DASH, RLX,
- Sold Out: LI, CRSP, SQM, PTON, VEEV,
These are the top 5 holdings of HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 150,377 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,953,846 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,291,073 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 820,432 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 1,146,469 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02%
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 5,921,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Asana Inc by 9002.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 928,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 820,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.76 and $138.36, with an estimated average price of $125.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 590,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Himension Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.
