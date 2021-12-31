Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H Buys Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, CMG, UBER, ABNB, KNBE, JETS, TGT, CLF, EXPE, CZR, XPEV,
- Added Positions: PFE, GOOG, NFLX, SNPS, CDNS, AMZN, GM, MSFT, AMD, FB, NVDA, TDG, MU, LUV, RBLX, ZNGA, KRE, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: TAN, PANW, PYPL, AAPL, NOW, XLE, GLD, ADBE, JPM, JKS, DIS, XLF, SE, MA, V, GS, C, AMAT, TSM, LYV, SMH, ENPH,
- Sold Out: ATVI, MRNA, TWLO, FUTU, SQ, S, S, J, REGN, KO,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,296 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,510 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,685 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21%
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1560.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 691.69%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 87,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2678.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 203.92%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 22,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in General Motors Co by 154.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.
