Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H Buys Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, Synopsys Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells Invesco Solar ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H. As of 2021Q4, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H owns 62 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,296 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,510 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,685 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1560.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 691.69%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 87,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2678.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 203.92%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 22,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in General Motors Co by 154.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.



