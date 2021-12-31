Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Ameresco Inc, Sells MaxCyte Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, NovoCure

New Purchases: AMRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Ameresco Inc, Cognex Corp, Badger Meter Inc, sells MaxCyte Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owns 48 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 515,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 222,400 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 420,050 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00% Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 104,450 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77% Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 612,400 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 139,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 357,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 101.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 464,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.