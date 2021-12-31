Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Ameresco Inc, Sells MaxCyte Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, NovoCure

- New Purchases: AMRC,
- Added Positions: ENTG, WMS, CGNX, SEDG, NVMI, ZS, MASI, TECH, IEX, BMI, BRKR, TREX, IDXX, ALRM, DXCM, ICLR, ERII, VEEV, MSEX, TYL, XYL, AXON, ANSS, PAYC, CSWI, MSCI, KRNT, ROL, XPEL, APPS, AVLR, SITM, EVBG,
- Reduced Positions: MXCT, SLP, NVCR, HLI,
For the details of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montanaro+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 515,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 222,400 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 420,050 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 104,450 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
- Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 612,400 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 139,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 357,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 101.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 464,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Montanaro Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montanaro Asset Management Ltd keeps buying