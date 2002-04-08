WTW Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Insurance Conference running from Tuesday, February 15th – Wednesday, February 16th. The event is virtual.



Carl Hess, WTW’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Insurance Conference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 15th, 2022.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.wtwco.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentation will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

WTW ( WTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, WTW has more than 44,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at wtwco.com.

