MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Sleep Number Corporation - SNBR

The class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number's products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Number's financial results.

On April 21, 2021, Sleep Number revealed that Sleep Number had missed consensus sales estimates for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, as a result of significant supply chain disruptions. Specifically, Sleep Number disclosed that Sleep Number had "more than $50 million of deliveries (two weeks) shifted out of the quarter due to temporary foam supply constraints," representing nearly 9% of Sleep Number's entire sales for the quarter. On this news, the price of Sleep Number stock fell by nearly 12%.

Then, on July 20, 2021, Sleep Number revealed that Sleep Number had missed consensus estimates on the top and bottom line for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, and again blamed the disappointing results in significant part on "near-term supply constraints" and component shortages. On this news, the price of Sleep Number stock fell by nearly 13%, further damaging investors.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Sleep Number class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than February 14, 2022.

