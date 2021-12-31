Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells , ,

New Purchases: ARNA, CERN, OCDX, VG, CCMP, TSC, VNE, NPTN, CSPR, USMV, BNDX, HYD, VTIP, PCY, ACWV, ORCL, VWOB, SPYD, NOBL, HDV, EWY, SRLN, EFAV, IHI, SPLV, SPLG, RDIV, PFFD, EWS, EWG, EWL, ESGE, DGRW, EWP, EWQ, EWU, SPEM, USHY, NTSX, FDVV, INDA, EWD, GSLC, FTSL, FLQL, VOE, BIZD, XHB, DBEF, PTLC, ESGU, MOAT, HYLS, EWI, EWW,

SJNK, HYG, PFF, JNK, AGG, BND, EMB, VCSH, VCIT, TIP, GOVT, SHYG, LQD, IEF, MUB, IEI, BKLN, EMLC, ICSH, SPAB, VTEB, XLU, GDXJ, FLOT, SCHZ, VMBS, TFI, PGX, NEAR, SHV, BSV, MBB, GDX, TLT, SPSB, FLRN, EWT, EWC, EWJ, VTI, CWB, VGK, EEM, VPL, IYR, AMLP, HYS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, SPY, VGSH, SHY, FTSM, MINT, SCHO, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells , , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 306,099 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.89% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 975,283 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 276.53% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 209,391 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.44% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 184,963 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.27% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 219,930 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.63%

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 83,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 82,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 356,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 363,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 38,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 243,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 975,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 236.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 306,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1020.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 465,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 173.44%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 209,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 211.27%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 184,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 324.63%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 219,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

