CVentures, Inc. Buys M.D.C. Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MDC,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys M.D.C. Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVentures, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, CVentures, Inc. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) - 8,881,097 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

CVentures, Inc. initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 8,881,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.