Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index F

- New Purchases: FNOV, LIT, DFAS, BALT, NEE, NVDA, UNH, AXP, GE, MCHP, BX, LAC, VCR, VOO, AMD,
- Added Positions: VDE, AAPL, GSEW, VB, RYT, VGT, VIS, VFH, KBE, SCHA, ABBV, AMZN, MCD, JNJ, PEP, JPM, IBM, MUB, NYF, JPST, UNP, NKE, HD, MO, XLK, VUG, T, IVV, TSLA, PM, DIS, VZ, CMCSA, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, MGV, TOTL, AGG, QQQ, DGRW, SCHO, VTV, SPY, USMV, GOOGL, JAGG, VYM, VTI, IWM, IWL, GOOG, FB, WFC,
- Sold Out: GCC, FAUG, VAW, JETS, BA, IAGG, IBUY, VCIT, KD,
For the details of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bouchey+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 335,065 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 936,958 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 142,340 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,145 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.52%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 164,131 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 581,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 140,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 174,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 278,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 133.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 244,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 219,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 57.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 67.53%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $37.94.Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. Also check out:
1. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bouchey Financial Group Ltd keeps buying