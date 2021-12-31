Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index F

New Purchases: FNOV, LIT, DFAS, BALT, NEE, NVDA, UNH, AXP, GE, MCHP, BX, LAC, VCR, VOO, AMD,

Troy, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 89 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 335,065 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 936,958 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 142,340 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,145 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.52% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 164,131 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 581,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 140,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 174,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 278,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 133.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 244,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 219,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 57.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 67.53%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55.