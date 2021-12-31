Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: ESGV, GS, SHOP, ZS, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Zscaler Inc, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundwatch Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Soundwatch Capital LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 471,227 shares, 47.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 399,601 shares, 40.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,547 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 80,494 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,972 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%

Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 80,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $854.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $273.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $509.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 399,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soundwatch Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.