Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: ESGV, GS, SHOP, ZS, COST,
- Added Positions: IVV, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: VV, QQQ, QUAL, VOO, INTC, FB, IWF, MOAT, QQQJ, XLG, XLK, XLV,
- Sold Out: GD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 471,227 shares, 47.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 399,601 shares, 40.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,547 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 80,494 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,972 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 80,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $854.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $273.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $509.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Soundwatch Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 399,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Soundwatch Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.
