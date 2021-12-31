Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Weitz Investment Management Inc Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Aon PLC, JPMorgan Chase

2 hours ago
Investment company Weitz Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CoStar Group Inc, sells Aon PLC, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitz Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Weitz Investment Management Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 58,978 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 505,819 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 654,421 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,242,013 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 306,900 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Weitz Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,010,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 583,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,129,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.



