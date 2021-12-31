Weitz Investment Management Inc Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Sells Aon PLC, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: PRM,
- Added Positions: FIS, CSGP, FB, LBRDK, KMX, MA, V, ROP, LBRDA, ACIW, MKTX, HON, IEX, MSFT, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: AON, LH, VMC, JPM, SCHW, LKQ, ACN, TMO, GOOG, AZO, MLM, CCRD, DEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wallace Weitz
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 58,978 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 505,819 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 654,421 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,242,013 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 306,900 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
Weitz Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,010,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 583,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Weitz Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,129,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.
