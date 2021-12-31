Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Visa Inc, Carlisle Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Synopsys Inc

New Purchases: V, CSL, PTC, STNE,

V, CSL, PTC, STNE, Added Positions: BDX, XRAY, CLVT, TOST, PTRA, BAX, INTC, MCHP, JLL, HSIC, SPY, TSM, ST, COO, NTNX, MSFT, TRMB, HTHT, TT, ILMN, MELI, GWRE, CRM, TWLO, CTSH,

BDX, XRAY, CLVT, TOST, PTRA, BAX, INTC, MCHP, JLL, HSIC, SPY, TSM, ST, COO, NTNX, MSFT, TRMB, HTHT, TT, ILMN, MELI, GWRE, CRM, TWLO, CTSH, Reduced Positions: CSCO, PANW, GOOG, TMO, IT, EFX, BABA, ADI, TEL, STE, SCHW, CBRE, ASAN, TXN, AMAT,

CSCO, PANW, GOOG, TMO, IT, EFX, BABA, ADI, TEL, STE, SCHW, CBRE, ASAN, TXN, AMAT, Sold Out: SNPS, AYI,

London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Carlisle Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Clarivate PLC, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Synopsys Inc, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2021Q4, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 47 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Al Gore 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/al+gore/current-portfolio/portfolio

Al Gore

Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 21,171,371 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 412,039 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) - 4,747,674 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 4,942,009 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 420,667 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.37%

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 3,206,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,626,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 839,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,907,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 4,942,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 68.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 11,504,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 33,082,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Toast Inc by 273.79%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,270,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Proterra Inc by 3173.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,183,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,173,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.