Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Visa Inc, Carlisle Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Synopsys Inc

- New Purchases: V, CSL, PTC, STNE,
- Added Positions: BDX, XRAY, CLVT, TOST, PTRA, BAX, INTC, MCHP, JLL, HSIC, SPY, TSM, ST, COO, NTNX, MSFT, TRMB, HTHT, TT, ILMN, MELI, GWRE, CRM, TWLO, CTSH,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, PANW, GOOG, TMO, IT, EFX, BABA, ADI, TEL, STE, SCHW, CBRE, ASAN, TXN, AMAT,
- Sold Out: SNPS, AYI,
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 21,171,371 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 412,039 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) - 4,747,674 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 4,942,009 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 420,667 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.37%
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 3,206,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,626,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 839,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,907,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 4,942,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 68.03%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 11,504,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 33,082,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Toast Inc by 273.79%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,270,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Proterra Inc (PTRA)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Proterra Inc by 3173.74%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,183,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,173,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.
