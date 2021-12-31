BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells JD.com Inc

Investment company BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. Also check out:
1. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd keeps buying
For the details of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfam+partners+%28cayman%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,703,500 shares, 52.64% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,505,200 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 368,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 194,259 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58%
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) - 3,000,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 194,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. Also check out:
1. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd keeps buying