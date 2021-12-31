Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Investment company Moerus Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moerus Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Moerus Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Moerus Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Moerus Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moerus Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moerus Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moerus Capital Management LLC keeps buying
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 372,581 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 431,758 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) - 5,001,461 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,312,642 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 576,530 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.39%
Moerus Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 576,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.
