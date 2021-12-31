Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Investment company Moerus Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moerus Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Moerus Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Moerus Capital Management LLC
  1. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 372,581 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 431,758 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) - 5,001,461 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,312,642 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 576,530 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.39%
Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Moerus Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 576,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.



