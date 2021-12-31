Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Intuit Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EXR, UFPI, XLK, ANSS, LLY, FRT, GILD, INFY, PCAR, WAT, CTVA, LIT, VIG,
- Added Positions: BIL, INTU, TIP, SHW, COST, FRC, NDAQ, SMH, QQQ, EL, ACN, TMO, POOL, DHI, ASML, SUSA, PWR, REGN, CTAS, SWKS, A, TGT, BRO, LOW, AWK, AMP, IHAK, GOOG, WST, ADI, FB, BAC, TSM, EW, MCO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AGG, XLC, BSV, KOMP, SPMB, AMGN, ROL, SPIB, FLRN, AAPL, NEE, MKTX, JNJ, ES, ABBV, CHD, DG, XOM, INTC, ADP, V, MA, DIS, HD, CHE, VTI, MKC, MDY, CL, STIP, XBI, WMT, SYK, APD, SCHB, SPSB, TRV, CVS, PEP, GRMN, ORCL, HON, ITW, SPGI, NKE, T, AMT, CVX, EMR, LQD, IJR, LMT, TXN, DOW, PYPL, PG, MINT, ROST, BF.B, GL, VZ, FDS, PAYX, NVS, OTIS, PSX, NTRS, SJM, GOVT, DIA, CARR,
- Sold Out: GIS, ILMN, GLD, DGX, CHTR, TDOC, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,961 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,178 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 230,491 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 52,905 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,472 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $93.4, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $321.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 242.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $535.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $172.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.
