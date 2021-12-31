Boston Financial Mangement Llc Buys Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Clarivate PLC, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Farfetch, Lennox International Inc

- New Purchases: RBA, CLVT, GWRE, ANGI, VMW, BAX, SPMD, PLBY, ROK, PAYX, ORLY, ED, CTSH, CTAS, BK, TRX, UAMY, IGAP,
- Added Positions: SPY, GSIE, IJH, HYBB, IWB, PG, AMT, VIGI, FRC, APG, LAMR, FERG, SPSB, QQQ, AMGN, TSCO, EFA, APH, IEX, BIL, SBUX, XLRE, ADP, SYY, IVV, PLAT, UNP, BAC, WST, CRM, AVGO, TEL, TSLA, ABBV, PYPL, GDXJ, IAU, IWR, VB, VEU, VWO, ISRG, ACN, ADSK, GOLD, BMY, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CL, LLY, EMR, XOM, FNF, HON, WBA, JPM, MMP, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MRK, NKE, NSC, PNC, LIN, RPM, T, WPC,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, FTCH, LII, IAC, SHW, WAT, MSFT, HD, BR, AAPL, XSOE, DGRW, SE, AMZN, EXPD, WRB, COST, GOOG, GILD, GOOGL, LMT, LOW, VRSN, UNH, IBKR, BDX, CME, IWF, IWM, DEO, NEE, TMO, SYK, ROST, RSG, PEP, BRK.B, VTRS, HSY, DGS, KMX, FB, IWV, WEC, CFR, MINT, BAM, VTI, SLV, PM, VRSK, VNQ, BP, VIG, BA, MMM, OTIS, LYV, ECL, FDX, GIS, KO, IDXX, ITW, ICE, INTU, JKHY, KMB, CAT, CSX, NFLX, NVO, QCOM, CVS, TJX, TGT, TXN, UL, RTX, VZ,
- Sold Out: COR, AMP, TRMB, GDDY, ANSS, GS, NTRA, MRNA, IEFA, VYM, GNW, MMX, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 462,374 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 803,128 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 356,139 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 708,066 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 269,851 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67%
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 291,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 709,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 99,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 87,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 161.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.
