Boston Financial Mangement Llc Buys Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Clarivate PLC, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Farfetch, Lennox International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Clarivate PLC, Guidewire Software Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Farfetch, Lennox International Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Financial Mangement Llc. As of 2021Q4, Boston Financial Mangement Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 462,374 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 803,128 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Watsco Inc (WSO) - 356,139 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 708,066 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 269,851 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67%

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 291,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 709,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 99,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 87,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 161.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Boston Financial Mangement Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.