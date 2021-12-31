Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys AppLovin Corp, Tesla Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sunrun Inc, Globant SA

- New Purchases: APP, JD, ABT, CFLT, EW, POSH, PEN, SHOP, PLD, MA, ZTS, PG, CSCO, AMD, TAN, SPGI, CAT, SQ, SPOT, UBER, CLX, AVGO, XLNX, SCHA, MDB, CL, MCO, SCHM, EA, KWEB, IWN, PCVX, IWO, CTAS, ALL, FBND, KRE, ULTA, WMT, SBAC, PEP, PAYX, MPWR, INTU, CMCSA, IYR, VUSB, TIP, VUG, CCI, HOOD, AMCR, CHD, IQV, DG, KO, WAT, MTD, K, KLAC, FMC, ECL,
- Added Positions: TSLA, AAPL, QCLN, CPNG, BND, AMZN, AGG, ABBV, GOOGL, MSFT, ABNB, QQQ, SPAB, SPY, LVS, ADBE, ROST, APD, GLW, NFLX, V, HYG, VWO, BA, IDXX, GOOG, FLOT, SCHB, VV, MMM, AMAT, SCHW, FISV, PFE, LIN, CRM, SLB, SWK, UNH, DIS, PLTR, IBB, ICSH, IHI, IPAY, VCSH, CCL, CVX, DRI, XOM, FCX, GE, LHX, JNJ, LRCX, SYY, THC, TMO, FB, PYPL, FPXI, IVV, IWD, IWF, RYT, SCHX, XLRE, A, APH, BAC, BRK.B, COST, LLY, ERIC, HOLX, HUN, ORCL, PH, QCOM, SOHU, TRMB, TNL, HTGC, DOCU, ANGL, DJP, EAGG, EFV, EMB, EUSB, FALN, MDY, PDBC, PGX, SJNK, STIP, XLK, XLV, MO, AIG, AMGN, ARCC, CPB, CNQ, BXMT, TPR, CAG, DHR, GIS, GILD, GSK, GS, HRB, MCD, NEM, NVS, OKE, PWR, SONY, SCCO, SF, VMC, MAIN, LYB, APTV, ENPH, ACRE, DOW, ESGD, EXI, ICLN, IWM, IYC, IYM, JETS, JNK, JPMB, LQD, SHYG, SRLN, TFI, VNQ, VOO, VOX, XLE, XLF, XLG, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, RUN, GLOB, REAL, DVN, TXN, NVDA, BG, MRVL, ISTB, LOW, JPM, BSV, JPST, UAA, GSY, XPO, PHYS, LI, HYXF, ALB, NOW, GTLS, MMC, VEU, F, ITUB, APA, MTUM, SDY, SSO, SUSA, VT, JMST, XLI, IUSB, IJR, IAU, VZ, SBUX, MRK, KMB, INTC, ITW, AXP,
- Sold Out: GPS, BJK, MELI, ZM, DAO, VVNT, ACWX, IXUS, ARWR, RNG, ORCC, XP, EEM, XBI,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,156,619 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 836,249 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 315,376 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,453 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,874,633 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 148,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 117,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 143,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 367.87%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $857.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 1901.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 341.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 181,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 130.79%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54.Sold Out: Youdao Inc (DAO)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Youdao Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $13.03.Sold Out: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.
