4D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ( FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced that management will participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16th. Details of the fireside chat are as follows:



Event: 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT

Format: Fireside Chat

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused on five clinical-stage products in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology (including Fabry disease) and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. The five 4DMT product candidates in clinical development are: 4D-310 for Fabry disease, 4D-150 for wet AMD, 4D-125 for XLRP, 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis.

