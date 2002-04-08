Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2022. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 16, at 9:20 am ET.



The webcasted presentation will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.