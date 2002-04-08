Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 11, 2022, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA(Euronext Brussels and NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,431,664.69
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,797,359 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,797,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 55 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 490,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 490,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    • 1,400,000 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1 917 749 1494

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
[email protected]


