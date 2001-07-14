SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. - FB

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB).

On February 2, 2022, after the market closed, Meta announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including earnings per share of $3.67, below estimates of $3.84 earnings per share. The Company also expected first quarter 2022 revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, below analysts' expectations of $30.25 billion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as 26% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

