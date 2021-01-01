Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2022.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH60376&sd=2022-02-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301480954.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH60376&Transmission_Id=202202111615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH60376&DateId=20220211
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus