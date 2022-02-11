Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VULCAN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

1 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of 7.5 percent from $0.37 to $0.40 per share.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hill, said, "Supported by our strong cash generation and financial strength, today's announced dividend increase underscores our continued confidence in our Company's future performance and ability to drive shareholder value."

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

