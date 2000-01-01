First Eagle Evaporates Linde Position, Adds to Alibaba in 4th Quarter

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) released this week its fourth-quarter portfolio, revealing that its top trades included the near-selling out of its stake in Linde PLC ( LIN, Financial), reductions to its holdings of Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR, Financial) and Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB, Financial) and boosts to its holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) and The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. ( SMG, Financial).

The New York-based firm invests based on the conviction that absolute long-term performance more efficiently preserves capital than competing against short-term movement of indexes. First Eagle selects opportunities through bottom-up stock picking and a rigorous, fundamental investment approach.

As of December 2021, the firm’s $38.99 billion equity portfolio contains 312 stocks, with 28 new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, basic materials and communication services, representing 18.02%, 15.94%, 13.45% and 10.03% of the equity portfolio.

Linde

The firm sold 1,811,977 shares of Linde ( LIN, Financial), slicing 99.63% of the position and 1.36% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Linde averaged $324.66 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based industrial gas supplier’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins that outperform more than 72% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Linde include Dodge & Cox and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

Nutrien

The firm sold 5,492,985 shares of Nutrien ( NTR, Financial), curbing 32.62% of the stake and 0.91% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Nutrien averaged $70.11 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

GuruFocus ranks the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based agriculture company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 90% of global competitors, and profit margins that outperform over 65% of global agriculture companies.

Schlumberger

The firm sold 4,036,475 shares of Schlumberger ( SLB, Financial), chopping 13.08% of the position and 0.31% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Schlumberger averaged $31.49 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.57.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based oil and gas supplier’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 64% of global competitors.

Alibaba

The firm purchased 1,818,338 shares of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial), boosting the position by 78.68% and its equity portfolio by 0.54%.

Shares of Alibaba averaged $145.10 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.32.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

Scots Miracle Gro

The firm purchased 723,672 shares of Scots Miracle Gro ( SMG, Financial), growing the position by 159.39% and its equity portfolio by 0.29%.

Shares of Scots Miracle Gro averaged $155.09 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82.

GuruFocus ranks the Marysville, Ohio-based gardening company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins outperforming more than 68% of global competitors and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates topping more than 88% of global agriculture companies.