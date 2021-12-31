Brandes Investment Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Amdocs, Sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Cameco Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp

- New Purchases: IXUS, FTI, GTES, FLS, VT, VBR, TAP, VSS, VTV, RBBN, SCS, BRK.A, WFRD, VEA, EBMT,
- Added Positions: DOX, FISV, OMF, C, ARLO, FDX, HURC, DRQ, GHM, VWO, HAL, TARO, MHK, ABEV, ORN, MOG.A, CI, EMR, ARW, NTGR, CHNG, FOX, RDS.B, PKE, CVX, INT, WLK, GOOG, CTVA, PNC, BUD, OTEX, OMC, NWLI, MU, MBT, CTSH, JCI, AZO, FLEX, BRK.B, BHC, CSCO, ACNB, CALM, TBNK, PINC, PAHC, AVA, SWI, AMAT, ALE, NABL, GTS, L, CRD.A, BAP, GILD, RCI, PBH, EQC, HP, IMKTA, JNJ, NTES, FSTR, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: FMX, CCJ, CHK, ERJ, INGR, CPA, BK, BAC, PFE, EPC, CX, AVDL, ORCL, LH, TAK, TMHC, ANAT, EGRX, SWIR, E, CS, WPP, STT, MAA, AVT, SNY, ENIC, HCA, HMC, TTE, UBS, NVS, BP, GRFS, MUFG, ORAN, VIV, BCS, PKX, MSFT, PBR.A.PFD, BABA, KOF, SHG, AEG, ASAI, UTHR, RTX, TM, TIMB, RGP, DGX, NKSH, IVC, IPG, FFIV, CLS, CRH, AMX,
- Sold Out: YPF, PEP, OGN, LIVN, CFG, UTMD, VREX,
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 18,887,651 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 26,259,960 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,158,101 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,171,222 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,876,389 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
Brandes Investment initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 477,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,694,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 593,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 262,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 675,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 811,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,435,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1270.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 991,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,613,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Hurco Companies Inc by 1081.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.94 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 235,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19.Sold Out: Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Utah Medical Products Inc. The sale prices were between $88.84 and $124.71, with an estimated average price of $102.45.Reduced: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 57.6%. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Brandes Investment still held 600,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 62.44%. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Brandes Investment still held 1,206,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 53.84%. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Brandes Investment still held 519,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 59.26%. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Brandes Investment still held 223,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 32.47%. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Brandes Investment still held 580,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 46.38%. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Brandes Investment still held 74,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.
