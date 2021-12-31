Brandes Investment Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Amdocs, Sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Cameco Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp

Investment company Brandes Investment Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, TechnipFMC PLC, Amdocs, Fiserv Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, sells Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Cameco Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, YPF SA, Ingredion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2021Q4, Brandes Investment owns 165 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles Brandes

Embraer SA (ERJ) - 18,887,651 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 26,259,960 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,158,101 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,171,222 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,876,389 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%

Brandes Investment initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 477,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,694,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 593,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 262,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 675,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 811,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,435,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1270.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 991,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,613,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment added to a holding in Hurco Companies Inc by 1081.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.94 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 235,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Utah Medical Products Inc. The sale prices were between $88.84 and $124.71, with an estimated average price of $102.45.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 57.6%. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Brandes Investment still held 600,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 62.44%. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Brandes Investment still held 1,206,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 53.84%. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Brandes Investment still held 519,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 59.26%. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Brandes Investment still held 223,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 32.47%. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Brandes Investment still held 580,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandes Investment reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 46.38%. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Brandes Investment still held 74,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.