The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $451,000 or $0.59 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded net income of approximately $694,000 or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $526,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $1.66 million as compared to approximately $1.14 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $526,000, or 46.24%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $424,000, and a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $102,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required as compared to a provision of approximately $41,000 for the same period in 2020. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $568,000 or 51.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income increased approximately $16,000 or 16.58% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $165,000 or 16.42% as compared to the same three-month period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer fees of approximately $9,000 or 25.66% and an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $7,000 or 11.44%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $131,000, professional service expense of approximately $20,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2021 were $112.1 million, as compared to $112.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.7 million at December 31, 2021 or 11.34% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.4 million at June 30, 2021 or 11.08% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2021

2021

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 7,913 $ 11,417 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 45,950 44,608 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 141 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $895 and $827, respectively 55,961 54,127 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 717 727 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 280 276 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,107 1,128 TOTAL ASSETS $ 112,069 $ 112,425 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 94,447 $ 93,839 FHLB ADVANCES 0 430 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,911 5,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,358 99,970 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding-- none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,926 13,922 Shares held in trust, 49,712 and 45,243 shares at cost, Respectively (793 ) (761 ) Retained earnings 8,764 8,070 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (376 ) 35 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,711 12,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 112,069 $ 112,425

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date December 31, December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) 2020 2021

(Unaudited) 2020



INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,627 $ 1,212 $ 2,934 $ 2,261 Interest and dividends on securities 155 146 310 295 Other interest income 3 2 5 5 Total interest income 1,785 1,360 3,249 2,561 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 120 222 250 480 Interest on borrowings 0 0 0 0 Total interest expense 120 222 250 480 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,665 1,138 2,999 2,081 Provision for loan losses 0 41 0 41 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,665 1,097 2,999 2,040 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 44 35 79 63 Miscellaneous income 69 62 145 92 Total non-interest income 113 97 224 155 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 643 512 1,264 1,058 Office building and equipment expenses 64 61 130 120 Professional Services Expense 122 102 229 190 Data Processing Expense 191 169 360 314 Other operating expense 148 159 301 281 Total non-interest expense 1,168 1,003 2,284 1,963 Income before income taxes 610 191 939 232 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 159 51 245 63 Net Income $ 451 $ 140 $ 694 $ 169 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 0.92 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 0.92 $ 0.22 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 757,214 764,146 757,389 764,146 Diluted 757,214 764,146 757,793 764,146