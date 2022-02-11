Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM) and International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP), effective as of the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM) Added component (symbol) Removed component (symbol) Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.SM) Fabege AB (FABG.SS)







Cohen & Steers International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP) Added component (symbol) Removed component (symbol) Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.SM) Fabege AB (FABG.SS)





These free-float adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted total return indexes of selected real estate equity securities are quoted intraday on a real-time basis by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Indexes' modified capitalization-weighted approach and qualitative screening process emphasize companies that Cohen & Steers believes are leading the securitization of real estate globally.

The Indexes can be used as indexing benchmarks, stock selection universes, underlying indexes for derivative instruments or performance benchmarks. All index weightings are independently calculated by Standard & Poor's.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

