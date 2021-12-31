Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, General Electric Co, TD Synnex Corp, Sells Vale SA, Alibaba Group Holding, Ashland Global Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CNI, SNX, ZBH, GSK, DQ, CPG, KB, UMC, ZIM, EWM,
- Added Positions: GE, MDLZ, DIS, BKNG, SABR, FB, RYAAY, G, FISV, KSA, AVGO, LVS, C, WRK, WM, PBR.A.PFD, RDS.A, GOOG, ESNT, LDOS, INDA, PUK, QFIN, PDD, WIT, BERY, VSS, TTM, SMIN, ORCL, ASHR, CS, BP, TTE, SAP, MT, BCS, TCOM, INMD, SNP,
- Reduced Positions: VALE, BABA, ASH, TSM, BIDU, BAP, CX, CNXC, HDB, INFY, IBN, TAK, JD, EXC, BBVA, ING, RELX, UL, NVS, SMFG, SRE, AMX, AZN, RDY, BTI, ABB, CLS,
- Sold Out: COP, AIZ, YUMC, JXN, NTES, VEDL, MELI, MOMO, EWT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sarah Ketterer
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 5,017,453 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,632,775 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 1,799,444 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,971 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,534,229 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.38%
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 1,799,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TD Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 433,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 241,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 178,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 172,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 734,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 53.38%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,534,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,088,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 626,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2530.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,465,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 350,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 93.68%. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 441,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.25%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,053,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 50.08%. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $95.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 605,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 78.3%. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $160.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 83,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $153.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,284,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 82.71%. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 542,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.
