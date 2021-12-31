Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, General Electric Co, TD Synnex Corp, Sells Vale SA, Alibaba Group Holding, Ashland Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CNI, SNX, ZBH, GSK, DQ, CPG, KB, UMC, ZIM, EWM,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, General Electric Co, TD Synnex Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Vale SA, Alibaba Group Holding, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sarah Ketterer

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 5,017,453 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,632,775 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 1,799,444 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,971 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% General Electric Co (GE) - 1,534,229 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.38%

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 1,799,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TD Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 433,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 241,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 178,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 172,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 734,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 53.38%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,534,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,088,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 626,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2530.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,465,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 350,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 93.68%. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 441,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.25%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,053,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 50.08%. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $95.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 605,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 78.3%. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $160.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 83,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $153.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,284,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 82.71%. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 542,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.