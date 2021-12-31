Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JD.com Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VOO,
- Added Positions: NIO, JD, ADSK, SIVB, CDNS, SNPS, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, MA, ADBE, V, INTU, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: TCOM, BABA, XPEV, PDD, FUTU, HTHT, FB, MKTX, SPLK, TTD,
- Sold Out: ZTO, MNSO, BZ, CL, RERE, VGT, EDU, BIDU, TAL, WDH, YMM, U, DIDI, BR, MMM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 70,300 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio.
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 1,213,150 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1483.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 380,000 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 533,332 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 44,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 1483.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 1,213,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $227.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $627.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83.Sold Out: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.Sold Out: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.Sold Out: ATRenew Inc (RERE)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ATRenew Inc. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $7.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.
