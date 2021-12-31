Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JD.com Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: VOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIO Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JD.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, SVB Financial Group, sells Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, XPeng Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 70,300 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. NIO Inc (NIO) - 1,213,150 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1483.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 380,000 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00% Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 533,332 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 44,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 1483.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 1,213,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $227.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $627.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 59.25%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ATRenew Inc. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $7.72.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.