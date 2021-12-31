Capital Growth Management LP Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, Whirlpool Corp

- New Purchases: BLDR, THC, LEN, ARCB, FL, CHRW, DVN, DHI, SKT, C, OAS, MTH, HHC, CWK, LPX, CUBI, NMRK, WFC, BAC, TOL, TGT, KNX, DKS, ASO, CCS, GMS, MHO, NOC, TMHC, LMT, TPH,
- Added Positions: CVS, WFG, BKE, RHP, FRT, PRU, AVB, CBRE, PK, CPE, SHO,
- Reduced Positions: JLL, EOG, TXT, PSA, EXR, UDR, MAA, NSA, FANG, LSI, CSR, CUBE, EQR, CPT, SIG, NXRT, HST,
- Sold Out: SEM, WHR, CAR, OMF, AA, COP, MRNA, TRQ, ABG, BRX, PLCE, RCII, JPM, OVV, UHAL, AN, GPI, ESS, HCA, PAG, PEB, THO, AR, CLR,
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 513,052 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 420,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.23%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 460,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 480,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 360,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Buckle Inc (BKE)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Buckle Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Reduced: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 54.39%. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.53%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 78.95%. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Textron Inc (TXT)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 55.74%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Public Storage (PSA)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $358.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: UDR Inc (UDR)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in UDR Inc by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
