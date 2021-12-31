Capital Growth Management LP Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, Whirlpool Corp

New Purchases: BLDR, THC, LEN, ARCB, FL, CHRW, DVN, DHI, SKT, C, OAS, MTH, HHC, CWK, LPX, CUBI, NMRK, WFC, BAC, TOL, TGT, KNX, DKS, ASO, CCS, GMS, MHO, NOC, TMHC, LMT, TPH,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lennar Corp, ArcBest Corp, Foot Locker Inc, sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Select Medical Holdings Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Capital Growth Management LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 513,052 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 420,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.23% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 460,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 480,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 360,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Buckle Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 54.39%. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.53%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 78.95%. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 55.74%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $358.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $196.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in UDR Inc by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.