The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLSE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company’s 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found “that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.74, or 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Pulse securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005630/en/