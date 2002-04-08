Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Applied Therapeutics, Gatos, Anavex, and Greenidge and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ( APLT), Gatos Silver (: GATO), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ( AVXL), and Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. ( GREE). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ( APLT)

On January 3, 2022, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release “provid[ing] a regulatory update on the AT-007 Galactosemia program.” In the press release, Applied Therapeutics announced that “[f]ollowing discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval.”

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 28.46%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $4.45 per share on January 5, 2022.

Gatos Silver (: GATO)

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On January 25, 2022, after-market hours, Gatos Silver revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020… as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos’ mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the price of Gatos Silver stock declined by $7.02 per share, or approximately 68.9%, from $10.19 per share to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ( AVXL)

On February 1, 2022, before the market opened, Anavex announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT News writer, Adam Feuerstein, tweeted, “Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed.”

On this news, Anavex’s stock fell $2.04, or 15.6%, to close at $11.04 per share on February 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. ( GREE)

On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Among other results, the Company reported that it “[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]”

On this news, Greenidge’s stock price fell $1.51, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

