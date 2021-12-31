CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Buys XPeng Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Snap Inc

- New Purchases: XPEV, TSM, VIXY, TSP, U, NET, RBLX, GM,
- Added Positions: NVDA, WOLF, CRBU,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, SNAP, SE, PXLW,
- Sold Out: TSLA, SVXY, ADAG, RAAS, GRCL, PATH,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 200,000 shares, 50.30% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 300,000 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 350,000 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 130,000 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio.
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 565,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $22.89, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 5150.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited added to a holding in Wolfspeed Inc by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited added to a holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $59.33.Sold Out: Adagene Inc (ADAG)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in Adagene Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $4.53, with an estimated average price of $3.76.Sold Out: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $9.45.Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 97.73%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.19%. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited still held 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Snap Inc (SNAP)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 76.74%. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.61%. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 96.08%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.31%. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
