Davis Selected Advisers Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Teck Resources, Sells JD.com Inc, American Express Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Teck Resources, Vimeo Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells JD.com Inc, American Express Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q4, Davis Selected Advisers owns 120 stocks with a total value of $21.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chris Davis 's stock buys and sells

  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 38,310,651 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  2. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 11,784,369 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 8,400,643 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 2,426 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 17,822,958 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 159,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 587,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 148.62%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,202,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,759,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 244.92%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,604,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Vimeo Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,401,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6910.19%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $153.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Clear Secure Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 772,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.71%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 7,551,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 34.56%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 2,682,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 78.22%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 482,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.



