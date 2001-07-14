FENNEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec securities between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, both dates included, (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 11, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Fennec completed its submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for PEDMARK for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to <18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors, in February 2020. In August 2020, Fennec announced it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA for the NDA because of deficiencies identified at the manufacturing facility of the Company's drug product manufacturer. Fennec resubmitted the NDA in May 2021.

On November 29, 2021, Fennec announced “that it expects to receive a [CRL] after the PDUFA [Prescription Drug User Fee Act] target action date of November 27, 2021 from the [FDA] regarding its [Resubmitted Pedmark NDA].” Deficiencies at the manufacturing facility of Fennec’s drug product manufacturer had again been identified, and “[o]nce the official CRL is received, the Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK™.”

On this news, Fennec’s share price fell over 50%, to close at $4.78 per share on November 29, 2021.

