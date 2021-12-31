Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PRIMECAP Management Buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, Merck Inc, Pros Holdings Inc

Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Pinterest Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, sells HubSpot Inc, Merck Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management . As of 2021Q4, PRIMECAP Management owns 342 stocks with a total value of $144.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIMECAP Management
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 29,690,681 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,267,545 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 41,210,676 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 15,757,405 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 6,640,698 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
New Purchase: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,279,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 454,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,601,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 976,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 278,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 66.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,943,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 81.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,568,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,122,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,661,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 738,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,261,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39.

Sold Out: Audacy Inc (AUD)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Reduced: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 23.49%. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 166,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.44%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 243,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Pros Holdings Inc by 66.31%. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 391,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 82.06%. The sale prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 37.46%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 544,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 26.81%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 565,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.



