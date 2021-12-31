PRIMECAP Management Buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, Merck Inc, Pros Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AUR, PRM, RIVN, LESL, EVR, FRSH, FRSH, GTLB, DG, KR, SAGE,

AUR, PRM, RIVN, LESL, EVR, FRSH, FRSH, GTLB, DG, KR, SAGE, Added Positions: BMY, INTC, BABA, LUNG, V, PINS, WEX, ZBH, RJF, FIS, XMTR, WDC, VMW, UBER, NTRS, FB, MA, LIVN, ALLO, BBIO, FCX, EAT, RGEN, CCJ, RYTM, SLB, SYY, FTI, TPTX, BURL, BLI, AZO, AMK, XPEV, XPO, ATUS, CALA, INDI, STZ, OTIS, OLLI, NTNX, DRI, NFE, FGEN, DOOR, MKTX, GKOS, LICY, JELD, JAMF, JAMF, HCAT,

BMY, INTC, BABA, LUNG, V, PINS, WEX, ZBH, RJF, FIS, XMTR, WDC, VMW, UBER, NTRS, FB, MA, LIVN, ALLO, BBIO, FCX, EAT, RGEN, CCJ, RYTM, SLB, SYY, FTI, TPTX, BURL, BLI, AZO, AMK, XPEV, XPO, ATUS, CALA, INDI, STZ, OTIS, OLLI, NTNX, DRI, NFE, FGEN, DOOR, MKTX, GKOS, LICY, JELD, JAMF, JAMF, HCAT, Reduced Positions: LLY, TSLA, ADBE, MSFT, GOOGL, NTAP, TXN, QCOM, SONY, MU, NVDA, BIIB, BAC, GOOG, JPM, TMO, AZN, MS, FDX, KLAC, MMC, LUV, AMGN, BSX, KMX, INTU, NVS, ABT, ACM, CSCO, DAL, SCHW, ABMD, ALB, ERIC, FLEX, NUAN, UAL, UPS, AAL, AMAT, ASML, BGNE, BNTX, CAT, GLW, DSGX, DFS, DIS, ENTG, HPQ, HUBS, PODD, J, MRK, PYPL, PRO, SGEN, TRMB, WOLF, ATVI, A, ALK, ALKS, AMZN, AME, BB, CPRI, CHGG, C, CMCSA, CW, DOW, DD, EW, ELAN, EOG, GD, HPE, ILMN, IRBT, JBL, JBLU, KEYS, LYFT, MAR, MAT, MXL, MDB, NKTR, ORCL, PKI, RTX, QSR, ROST, RCL, SAFM, SSYS, TER, TJX, UNP, U, OLED, USB, WHR, XNCR, TXG, MASS, ARAY, ADPT, ALTR, AMBA, AMH, FOLD, AAPL, ABUS, ARNA, ARLO, ACLS, AXON, BBWI, BYND, BJ, BOOT, CVGW, CARR, CBOE, CRNC, CERS, CRL, CFX, CNR, CTVA, CTRA, CRWD, CSX, CVS, CYBR, DE, DMRC, DOCU, DASH, EBAY, EA, EPR, EXAS, FARO, FLDM, FORM, GS, GEF.B, GO, HA, HUM, IEX, IMAX, IMGN, LHX, LIN, LPLA, MTSI, MQ, MBII, MAXR, MREO, AVO, NWL, LASR, NMIH, NNBR, NOK, NSC, NCLH, NUVA, ODFL, OLK, OMCL, OSUR, ORLY, OSIS, PANW, PEN, PGR, RMBS, RPD, RNG, ROK, RYAAY, SAFE, SNY, SEER, SREV, SWAV, SIOX, SWN, SAVE, SNCY, TXT, TMUS, TUEM, TSN, ULTA, VLO, ZNTL, ZI,

LLY, TSLA, ADBE, MSFT, GOOGL, NTAP, TXN, QCOM, SONY, MU, NVDA, BIIB, BAC, GOOG, JPM, TMO, AZN, MS, FDX, KLAC, MMC, LUV, AMGN, BSX, KMX, INTU, NVS, ABT, ACM, CSCO, DAL, SCHW, ABMD, ALB, ERIC, FLEX, NUAN, UAL, UPS, AAL, AMAT, ASML, BGNE, BNTX, CAT, GLW, DSGX, DFS, DIS, ENTG, HPQ, HUBS, PODD, J, MRK, PYPL, PRO, SGEN, TRMB, WOLF, ATVI, A, ALK, ALKS, AMZN, AME, BB, CPRI, CHGG, C, CMCSA, CW, DOW, DD, EW, ELAN, EOG, GD, HPE, ILMN, IRBT, JBL, JBLU, KEYS, LYFT, MAR, MAT, MXL, MDB, NKTR, ORCL, PKI, RTX, QSR, ROST, RCL, SAFM, SSYS, TER, TJX, UNP, U, OLED, USB, WHR, XNCR, TXG, MASS, ARAY, ADPT, ALTR, AMBA, AMH, FOLD, AAPL, ABUS, ARNA, ARLO, ACLS, AXON, BBWI, BYND, BJ, BOOT, CVGW, CARR, CBOE, CRNC, CERS, CRL, CFX, CNR, CTVA, CTRA, CRWD, CSX, CVS, CYBR, DE, DMRC, DOCU, DASH, EBAY, EA, EPR, EXAS, FARO, FLDM, FORM, GS, GEF.B, GO, HA, HUM, IEX, IMAX, IMGN, LHX, LIN, LPLA, MTSI, MQ, MBII, MAXR, MREO, AVO, NWL, LASR, NMIH, NNBR, NOK, NSC, NCLH, NUVA, ODFL, OLK, OMCL, OSUR, ORLY, OSIS, PANW, PEN, PGR, RMBS, RPD, RNG, ROK, RYAAY, SAFE, SNY, SEER, SREV, SWAV, SIOX, SWN, SAVE, SNCY, TXT, TMUS, TUEM, TSN, ULTA, VLO, ZNTL, ZI, Sold Out: MGNI, VG, ARE, AUD, AUD, VFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Pinterest Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, sells HubSpot Inc, Merck Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, PRIMECAP Management owns 342 stocks with a total value of $144.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIMECAP Management 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primecap+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PRIMECAP Management

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 29,690,681 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,267,545 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 41,210,676 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 15,757,405 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 6,640,698 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,279,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 454,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,601,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 976,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 278,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 66.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,943,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 81.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,568,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,122,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,661,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 738,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,261,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Audacy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 23.49%. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 166,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.44%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 243,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Pros Holdings Inc by 66.31%. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 391,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 82.06%. The sale prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 37.46%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 544,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 26.81%. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 565,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.