Abrams Capital Management Buys Coupang Inc, Sells Amerco Inc

Investment company Abrams Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, sells Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Abrams Capital Management owns 18 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of David Abrams. Also check out:
1. David Abrams's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Abrams's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Abrams's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Abrams keeps buying
For the details of David Abrams 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+abrams/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Abrams
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 2,351,068 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 146,440 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,205,043 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 2,118,216 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio.
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 16,978,220 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
Abrams Capital Management added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 119.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 9,694,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.
