Kellogg Co. donates $70,000 to Operation Homefront to support military families

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced today that it has donated $70,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive – not simple struggle to get by - in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

The donation will provide 700 meals to military families in need.

"Kellogg shares Operation Homefront's commitment to feed and fulfill those in need. We are proud to stand alongside them to create better days for military families," said Heather Kent, National Account Executive Military Sales.

Kellogg will also host three events supporting military families throughout the year at Operation Homefront's Transitional Housing Villages in San Diego, Gaithersburg and San Antonio. This program provides fully furnished apartments for wounded, ill and injured service members and their families to live rent free while they go through the process of medically separating from the military. The Kellogg hosted events bring a meal and fellowship to transitioning military families that are often far from loved ones - brightening the lives of those who have sacrificed so much on behalf of all Americans.

The first event was held in San Diego on Feb. 11. Families received gift cards for the commissary, Kellogg swag bags and were able to take their picture with Tony the Tiger.

Kellogg's support of Operation Homefront is part of its Better Days ESG strategy, which aims to create Better Days for 3 billion people by 2030 through feeding and other wellbeing programs. Since 2015, the company has fed nearly 200 million people who face hunger and reached 3.7 million children through feeding programs.

"Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be a difficult time for the families we serve," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront. "Thanks to the support of generous partners like Kellogg, we are able to provide much-needed support to our military families giving them comfort during a time of uncertainty and showing gratitude from the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Anyone interested in supporting Operation Homefront can volunteer or donate via operationhomefront.org.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better DaysESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Operation Homefront

Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

