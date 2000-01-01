Is Robinhood Deeply Undervalued?

Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD, Financial) is the parent company of the widely popular stock trading app which pioneered the concept of commission-free trading in 2013. Robinhood makes the majority of its revenue from “payment for order flow," which is a small fee that is taken from the difference between the “buy/sell spread” for retail and institutional investors.

Below is a graphic from Robinhood's investor presentation materials, showing key highlights from its full-year 2021 earnings results:

Why is the stock price down?

Robinhood's stock price is down 61% from its IPO price in July 2021.

This is for a few reasons. Firstly, on Aug. 5, 2021, Robinhood stated various insiders will sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. There was also a series of bad headlines. On Aug. 31, 2021, Gary Gensler (the SEC Chairman) told Barron's that banning payment for order flow is a possibility. The SEC also stated they are investigating the allegations of gamification inside apps like Robinhood, such as when Robinhood restricted trading of GameStop ( GME, Financial) during a targeted short squeeze in order to protect its own financial interests.

Monthly active users declining

Robinhood has seen a substantial decline in monthly active users (MAU), down 18% from 21.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 to 17.3 million in the fourth quarter. As the company makes the majority of its revenue from order flow, we can see revenue has also declined substantially (down 35%) between the prior quarters, but is still up an incredible 89% year-over-year.

I personally think this is due to a few reasons, one of the main reasons being a macro shift from the bull market of 2020 to a bear market for growth stocks specifically.

The “roaring 20’s” (2020) was characterized by a pandemic-driven slew of stimulus checks, business bailouts, student loan pauses, money printing, people stuck at home and a resulting bullish stock market. We had the GameStop saga, Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) multiplied seven times over and SPAC trading was abundant. Some may have called this “irrational exuberance,” but all these factors made an app such as Robinhood immensely appealing, especially to new traders.

The third quarter of 2021 onwards has been categorized by record high inflation, fears of interest rate hikes and a decline in many growth stocks. Even the Queen of Growth Stocks, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), has seen her funds take a massive hit. Thus, I think these factors massively impacted the customer base of Robinhood.

Robinhood's financial ecosystem

Despite the industry headwinds, Robinhood has been investing substantially into many new products and services with a goal to create a “financial ecosystem." This would allow users to do long-term investing, savings, international payments and much more.

Personally, I think this is a good pivot by Robinhood and will help to diversify their revenue stream from purely trading order flow, which is highly depended on the stock market cycle. However, the company will have a lot of catching up to do, especially to companies such as Block ( SQ, Financial).

The company also improved their customer service with 24/7 live phone support after a backlash from customers when trading was halted during the GameStop saga and no one was able to get an explanation, not even those who were losing money due to Robinhood's market manipulation.

Extra expenses

The downside of these investments in business diversification is they have created a massive increase in operating expenses and a decline in profitability. Now, although I believe many of these expenses are necessary and will put the company on a more solid ground moving forward, in the short term the numbers don’t look great for Wall Street.







Is the stock undervalued?

I have plugged the latest financial details for Robinhood into my valuation model, which uses a discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have been extremely conservative with revenue growth, predicting 30% for next year and 40% for the next two to five years (I believe this is reasonable, since revenue was up 89% compared to the prior year in 2021).

I get a fair value of $21 per share. The stock is currently trading at just $13 and thus is close to 30% undervalued.







Founder-led

One other thing the company has going for it is that Robinhood has a strong technical founder who has a long-term vision for the company. He also owns 6% of the company's shares and thus has “skin in the game." Investing with great founders who have skin in the game is a strategy that I like to utilize, and it is one that many successful hedge fund managers advocate, including Nick Sleep, whose Nomad Investment partners averaged 20.8% returns for 12 years by investing the majority of the fund into Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) and its founder Jeff Bezos!

Final thoughts

Robinhood is a fantastic company and a true pioneer of the “free trading” industry. They have seen tremendous growth in 2020 and 2021 and are led by a focused technical founder. However, the company has seen a decline in MAUs and many extra expenses. Wall Street has punished the stock for this.

The macro situation of high inflation is affecting the valuation of all growth stocks, and it is also reducing the frequency of trading, which negatively impacts the customer base of trading apps such as Robinhood. I believe the stock is undervalued right now and thus could be a potential value opportunity for the long-term investor, though I would expect volatility in the short term.