Eli Lilly Antibody Granted FDA Approval

Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY, Financial) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bebtelovimab, an antibody that demonstrates neutralization against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

As a result of the ruling, the company said, bebtelovimab can now be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, as long as they meet the following criteria:

With positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing,

Who are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19, including hospitalization or death, and

For whom alternative Covid-19 treatment options approved or authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The authorized dose of bebtelovimab is 175 milligrams, given as an intravenous injection over at least 30 seconds.

The authorization of the treatment “means that the United States now has four drugs available for high-risk Covid patients early in the course of their illness that have been found to neutralize the Omicron variant,” the New York Times reported. “While there is a greater menu of Covid pills and treatments now than at any other point in the pandemic, the drugs have been so scarce that doctors have been forced to make painful rationing decisions during the Omicron surge.”

The drug is intended to be administered as an intravenous injection within seven days of the onset of symptoms by a licensed health care provider, most often in a hospital or clinic setting, the company said.

In late January, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Lilly’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ( REGN, Financial) antibody drugs. However, both medications were considered central to antibody treatment, and physicians admitted they had trouble coming up with alternatives.

Eli Lilly’s stock was selling at $235.74 per share at the market’s close on Friday, down 1.63% on the day, or $3.90. After hours, the price recovered slightly to $236.00.

"As a global pharmaceutical company, Lilly has worked hard to fight this pandemic. Early in 2021, prior to the identification of the Omicron variant, Lilly scientists were already working to develop bebtelovimab as a broadly neutralizing antibody that could be used to fight a highly mutated variant, should one emerge," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories. "With the emergence of variants such as Omicron, treatment options remain limited. Lilly is pleased to provide another treatment option to help address the ongoing needs of patients and health care providers who continue to battle this pandemic."

The data supporting this EUA are primarily based on analyses from the Phase 2 BLAZE-4 trial, treatment arms 9-14, the company reported. The trial was a Phase 2, randomized, clinical trial evaluating treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 who were treated with the authorized dose of bebtelovimab (175 mg) alone or together with 700 mg bamlanivimab and 1,400 mg of etesevimab.

Pseudovirus and authentic virus testing demonstrate that bebtelovimab retains full neutralizing activity against Omicron, which is currently the predominant variant in the U.S., the release noted. In addition, pseudovirus testing with bebtelovimab demonstrated that it retains neutralization against all other known variants of interest and concern, including BA.2.

On Thursday, Lily inked a deal with the U.S. government to supply as many as 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab to be delivered by the end of March. Lilly said the government contract is worth at least $720 million. Management reported that Lilly has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses, and was prepared to start begin shipments within 24 hours.

According to executives, bebtelovimab was originally discovered by AbCellera Biologics ( ABCL, Financial) and later licensed and developed by Eli Lilly.