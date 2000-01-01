3 Magic Formula Stock Picks

For a higher chance to beat the market, one method investors could try is to look for stocks that rank highly on Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Magic Formula criteria.

Greenblatt is a successful value investor and the author of "The Little Book That Beats the Market." His Magic Formula ranks stocks based on a specific array of technical criteria, the most important being the earnings yield and return on capital.

In Greenblatt's book, these two financial ratios are defined a little differently than normal. Greenblatt calculates the earnings yield as earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) divided by enterprise value, while the return on capital is Ebit divided by net fixed assets and working capital.

Below are three stock picks that rank highly on the GuruFocus Magic Formula screener, which is based on Greenblatt's formula.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

The first stock is AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( ABCL, Financial), a Canadian developer of more than 100 discovery platforms to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs.

The stock closed at $9.64 per share on Feb. 11 for a market capitalization of $2.71 billion. GuruFocus data shows the company’s earnings yield is 1.60% (versus the industry median of -9.47%) and the return on capital is 1,244.89% (versus the industry median of -477.11%).

The share price has declined by 77.55% over the past year to trade significantly below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $7.42 to $46.72.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. does not pay dividends.

Ethan Allen Interiors

The second stock to consider is Ethan Allen Interiors ( ETD, Financial), a Danbury, Connecticut-based interior design and home furnishings retailer in North America and internationally.

The stock closed at $25.37 per share on Feb. 11 for a market capitalization of $641.89 million. The company has an earnings yield of 15.72% (versus the industry median of 5.74%) and a return on capital of 43.18% (versus the industry median of 16.78%).

The share price has risen by 5.53% over the past year to trade below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $22.02 to $32.15.

On Feb. 23, Ethan Allen Interiors will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, leading to a forward dividend yield of 4.57%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

The third stock to consider is Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. ( BGFV, Financial), an El Segundo, California-based operator of 430 sporting goods retail stores in the western United States.

The stock closed at $17.79 per share on Feb. 11 for a market capitalization of $396.91 million. The company has an earnings yield of 19.65% (versus the industry median of 4.65%) and a return on capital of 29.70% (versus the industry median of 11.41%).

The stock price is up 14% over the past year but remains significantly below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $11.21 to $47.65.

On Dec. 15, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, leading to a forward dividend yield of 5.62%.