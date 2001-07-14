PULSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pulse Biosciences, Inc. on Behalf of Pulse Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLSE) on behalf of Pulse stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Pulse has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse issued a press release “announc[ing] an update to its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) submission to add the specific indication for treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to expand the CellFX System’s current labeling.” Specifically, Pulse advised that following its submission of “ a 510(k) in December 2021 to add the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to the CellFX System’s indications for use in the United States”, “ [o]n February 5, 2022, the Company received an Additional Information (“AI”) letter from the FDA”, in which “the FDA stated it did not believe the Company provided sufficient clinical evidence at this time to support the expanded indication for use, and that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, Pulse’s stock price fell $3.74 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022.

