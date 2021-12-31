Interactive Financial Advisors Buys Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: HON, SHOP, CRM, CGC, Z, MRNA, CRWD, FVRR, ABNB, IJJ,
- Added Positions: FXF, VIG, GLD, TLT, AAPL, SLV, NFLX, LQD, QLV, ESG, QLC, SPY, IGE, VEA, NSC, AGG, SKOR, HYGV, EFV, MUB, BKLN, VNQ, TDTT, MSI, HYG, TIP, JPSE, REZ, XLB, PAVE, TXN, ROP, IAU, SRLN, VV, IBUY, VTV, VOX, XBI, QLVD, RWO, ARKK, PG, VGLT, PEP, TLH, WY, IVE, AGZD, GOVT, FLOT, ILF, IXC, WIP, GQRE, MXI, NFRA, VNQI, ACWX, ERTH, SO, USDU, EFA, SCHE, SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: EMB, FB, SLVP, VOO, GOOGL, AMZN, VTI, IVV, FIW, IWN, BNDX, XLV, PFF, IGIB, SCHH, ITA, XLP, IJT, XLE, VWO, VBR, DGRW, VCSH, VCR, VCIT, BWX, JPUS, UNP, VUG, JPIN, T, IVW, EFAV,
- Sold Out: VOE, TILT, IWF, GNR, IJR, MDY, OXY, PAA, UHT, ET, DBC, TSI, MSOS,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,823 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 132,735 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.46%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 126,016 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 137,189 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,713 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $854.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6607.38%. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $99.27, with an estimated average price of $97.91. The stock is now traded at around $97.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 105,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 132,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 6571.49%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 31,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 56,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 44,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 2370.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 149,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.Sold Out: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The sale prices were between $168.53 and $183.53, with an estimated average price of $178.13.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.14%. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 82.88%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E by 95.51%. The sale prices were between $11.8 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 5,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.91%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2685.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.34%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 21 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 20.22%. The sale prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 19,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.
