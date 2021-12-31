Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Interactive Financial Advisors Buys Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc

Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 165 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Interactive Financial Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,823 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 132,735 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.46%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 126,016 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 137,189 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,713 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $186.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $854.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6607.38%. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $99.27, with an estimated average price of $97.91. The stock is now traded at around $97.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 105,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 132,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 6571.49%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 31,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 56,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 44,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 2370.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 149,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.

Sold Out: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The sale prices were between $168.53 and $183.53, with an estimated average price of $178.13.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.14%. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 82.88%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E by 95.51%. The sale prices were between $11.8 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 5,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.91%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2685.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 1,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.34%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3065.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 21 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 20.22%. The sale prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 19,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.



